Ireland v England: Peter O'Mahony press conference

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony is not anticipating an easy game against England as the Irish chase a Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday. England have promised to put in a strong performance at the Aviva Stadium after a humiliating 10-53 defeat at home by France last week. O'Mahony said Ireland expected to face "the very best version" of an England team determined to prove they can return to form – adding Ireland had to be "at our very, very best".

