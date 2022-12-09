Instant karma for Dublin bike thief as he falls off bin and faceplants
Darragh Kelly and Daragh KeanySunday World Video Team
An opportunistic bike thief was left feeling the effects of a fall after he slipped off the wheelie bin he was using to steal a bike in Dublin yesterday.
The expensive-looking bike had been locked to a pole in Dublin’s city centre but the robber spotted that there was no sign at the top meaning he could slide the bike up and rob it.
He and his accomplice managed to cleverly manoeuvre the bike all the way up but just as he was lowering it on to the ground he lost his footing and faceplanted onto the ground. Visibly shaken from the fall he limped away before jumping on the bike and pedalling away.
The shocking video was shared online overnight
