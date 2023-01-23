Inquest starts into the deaths of Kevin McKearney, John McKearney, Charles Fox and Teresa Fox

Inquest starts into the deaths of Kevin McKearney, John McKearney, Charles Fox and Teresa Fox

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

Solicitor Gavin Booth from Phoenix Law with his clients, members of the Fox family who's loved ones Charles and Teresa Fox, known as Charlie and Tess, who were murdered by the UVF at their rural farmhouse near Moy on 6 September 1992, speaks with media outside Craigavon Courthouse.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News