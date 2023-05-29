Injury concerns for Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of FA Cup final

Injury concerns for Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of FA Cup final

Pep Guardiola admits he does not know if Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish will be fit for next weekend’s FA Cup final. Manchester City’s attacking duo - and defender Ruben Dias - missed the 1-0 final-day defeat at Brentford through injury.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News