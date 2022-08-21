Infected blood scandal victims get £100,000 compensation after long campaign in UK

Sunday World Video Team

Thousands of survivors of the infected blood scandal will be given compensation payments of £100,000, the Government has announced. Rosemary Calder, whose 25-year-old son Nicky died in 1999 with HIV after being given an infected blood product to treat haemophilia, said the wait continues for the bereaved families. Mrs Calder, 74, whose family moved from north London to Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire after her son was called “Aids boy” at school, said: “Again, parents and children who have lost loved ones are just ignored."

