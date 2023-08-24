India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole

India has successfully landed a spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole, uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements, as the country cements its growing prowess in space and technology. As the Chandrayaan-3 lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface, cheers and applause erupted among the space scientists watching in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt nearly four years ago, India made history by becoming the first country to touch down near the little-explored south pole region and joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving a Moon landing.