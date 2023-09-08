Independent investigation into terror suspect’s prison escape to take place

An independent investigation will take place following the prison escape of a former soldier accused of terrorism, the Justice Secretary has said. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who according to reports is accused of gathering information for Iran, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told MPs that two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.