‘Incredibly rare’ cotton-headed tamarin triplets born at Marwell Zoo

A Hampshire zoo is celebrating after “incredibly rare” cotton-headed tamarin triplets were born to first-time parents. The critically endangered monkeys were born at Marwell Zoo near Winchester on May 6 and keepers say they are “doing well”.

