Incredible rainbow and lightning flash captured in extraordinary footage

Storm chaser William has witnessed a magnificent natural spectacle in Hollister, California. He was able to film with his mobile how lightning struck while a rainbow was also visible. The rare natural phenomenon was a bull's eye for the American, who described the moment as "an epic show".

