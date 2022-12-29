Incredible drone footage shows thick layer of ice covering houses on Lake Erie
Darragh KellySunday World Video Team
Incredible drone footage shows thick layer of ice covering houses on Lake Erie
Popular Videos
Brian Rattigan in Profile
Incredible drone footage shows thick layer of ice covering houses on Lake Erie
Pop star Lizzo in tears after Irish musician Sir James Galway sends her Christmas message
Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham
Shocking | Woman killed in Wallasey Christmas Eve pub shooting named
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
whelan n dealing | Kinahan gangster Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan loses appeal over €75k seized by CAB
Pubspy - Skryne, Co Meath | J O’Connell’s in Meath arguably serves the most famous €4.80 pints of Guinness in Ireland
'ultimate betrayal' | James Bulger’s dad makes desperate appeal as son’s killer Jon Venables could be freed in weeks
notorious | Paedo priest who abused vulnerable boys for 20 years avoids jail after breaching court order
QuitMore | Laura Whitmore says she left Love Island because she ‘couldn’t support’ contestants
Spend it like beckham | Victoria Beckham says her lavish Irish wedding was ‘much more intimate than it looked’
RIP | Joe Duffy pays tribute to late Irish artist Frank Clarke after his death
Serious injuries | Teen arrested after young man rushed to Cork hospital in critical condition following assault
Horror accident | Irish tourist badly injured in fall from scenic viewpoint in South America
'great courage' | Watch: UK cops chase down man with loaded revolver outside Birmingham school
More Videos
Shocking | Woman killed in Wallasey Christmas Eve pub shooting named
Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured
Protesters and police clash in Paris after shooting
The Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson's column about the Duchess of Sussex
Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US
Police and family appeal for information about murder of pregnant woman in Co Armagh
uncertainty | Ireland weather: Met Éireann’s New Year’s Eve forecast shows change on the way
Incredible drone footage shows thick layer of ice covering houses on Lake Erie
Little angel | Tributes paid to Honorary Garda Dillon Joseph Kidney-Quinn on his death at age two
Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham
Tough-talking | Dublin council boss says groups that provide tents to homeless are ‘virtue signallers’
revealed | Tyson Fury’s US ban over Daniel Kinahan links costs him millions in WWE appearances
mysterious histories | 10 celebrities with shocking family secrets
detained | Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards
Secret files | Irish officials warned Libya that supplying arms to IRA could cause ‘civil war’
'major issue' | Kerry’s top garda insists hard drugs are not ‘rampant’ in the county
'committed republican' | Former Sinn Féin ‘trailblazer’ and ex-republican prisoner dies in San Francisco
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed