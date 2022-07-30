wheelie good | 

Incredible drone footage of wheelie bin race in Belfast estate

Incredible wheelie bin race in Belfast estate

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

The participants faced a variety of obstacles during the sprint.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News