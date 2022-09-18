'If you hate the royal family clap your hands' - Celtic fans chant during minutes applause for Queen Elizabeth II

'If you hate the royal family clap your hands' - Celtic fans chant during minutes applause for Queen Elizabeth II

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

'If you hate the royal family clap your hands' - Celtic fans chant during minutes applause for Queen Elizabeth II

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News