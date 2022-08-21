I was mad at myself – Emotional Anthony Joshua explains erratic behaviour after defeat

I was mad at myself – Emotional Anthony Joshua explains erratic behaviour after defeat

Sunday World Video Team

Anthony Joshua broke down in tears before explaining that his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat to Oleksandr Usyk was a consequence of the anger he felt towards himself. Upon conceding a split decision in the fight in Jeddah, a furious Joshua stalked towards the changing room before returning to the ring, grabbing Usyk’s WBA and Ring Magazine belts and dropping them outside the ropes.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News