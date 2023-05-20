'I think we could do better on the communication side Tánaiste Michael Martin speaks on recent events within Irish communities on RTE's Late Late show

'I think we could do better on the communication side Tánaiste Michael Martin speaks on recent events within Irish communities on RTE's Late Late show

Olivia Lynott

'I think we could do better on the communication side Tánaiste Michael Martin speaks on recent events within Irish communities on RTE's Late Late show.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News