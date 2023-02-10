I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight

Video Team

Anthony Joshua insists he is still feeling fresh as he targets his first win since 2020 after putting “his heart back” into boxing. The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1 having lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s last victory came against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, while American Franklin beat Pavel Sour and Rodney Moore before losing a close fight against Dillian White at Wembley Arena in November.

