"I had no friends, I used to eat my lunch in the toilet on my own."| The Late Late Show | RTÉ One

"I had no friends, I used to eat my lunch in the toilet on my own."| The Late Late Show | RTÉ One

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

"I had no friends, I used to eat my lunch in the toilet on my own."| The Late Late Show | RTÉ One

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News