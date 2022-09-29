Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida

Sunday World Video Team

Cameras aboard the International Space Station captured video footage of a massive Hurricane Ian as it moved into Florida. The made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150mph.

