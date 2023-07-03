Hunt for suspects after shooting at Baltimore street party leaves at least two dead

Gunfire erupted at a street party in Baltimore on Sunday, killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the US holiday weekend, police said. The shooting took place just after 12.30am at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area. The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 walked into area hospitals with injuries. An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

