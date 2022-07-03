Hundreds show love and support at vigil for Londoner Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena was “on the home stretch” when she was killed as she walked home from a night out, her aunt told hundreds of people at a vigil dedicated to the 35-year-old law graduate. Ms Aleena was only minutes from her front door when she was attacked while walking along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, on June 26. There was an outpouring of love and support at the vigil, which was organised by Ms Aleena’s family, on Saturday. Many of those in Cranbrook Road donned white clothing, while mourners left dozens of bouquets of flowers and cards in tribute to Ms Aleena.