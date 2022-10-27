Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft

Ireland's Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the introduction of sensors on ring buoys around Ireland will help save lives. More than 600 sensors will be installed on ring buoys across the country in a bid to clamp down on the number of stolen life-saving equipment from Ireland’s waterways. There are more than 6,000 ring buoys around the country, but hundreds go missing or are vandalised every year. Around 15 ring buoys go missing or are stolen every week from Dublin City Council alone, costing over 20,000 euro to replace every year. Dublin City Council, Water Safety Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development launched the Smart Ring Buoys project aimed at saving lives. The deployment of this new low-cost sensor technology will provide real time alerts when life buoys are stolen or tampered with. Nearly 650 sensors will be installed in eight local authorities including Fingal County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dublin City Council, Laois County Council, Meath County Council, Sligo County Council and Limerick City and County.