Hundreds gather to protest outside Finglas Garda Station in Dublin

Hundreds gather to protest outside Finglas Garda Station in Dublin

Johnny BrewVideo Team

Hundreds gather to protest outside Finglas Garda Station in Dublin

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News