Hundreds attend vigils in memory of Brianna Ghey
Candlelit vigils have been held in memory of Brianna Ghey across the UK and Ireland. Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday. Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.
