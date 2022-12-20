Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina football team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time, ahead of what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3am on Tuesday, on to a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad. Messi was the first player from the plane, carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around him as they walked past a sign that read “Thank you, champions”.