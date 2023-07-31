Hozier dedicates his gig in Belfast to Sinéad O'Connor

Hozier dedicates his gig in Belfast to Sinéad O'Connor

Olivia Lynott

Hozier dedicates his gig in Belfast to Sinéad O'Connor.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News