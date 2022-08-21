House of the Dragon cast speak ahead of show's release

**House of the Dragon available from 22 August exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW** The cast of House of the Dragon speaks ahead of the highly-anticipated show's release. House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, dives deep into the history of Westeros some 200 years before the events of the original series, telling the Targaryens’ bloody tale of civil war, rivalry, betrayal and power.