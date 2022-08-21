House Of The Dragon aims to balance old and new

House Of The Dragon aims to balance old and new

Sunday World Video Team

Stars of House Of The Dragon say the team behind the prequel intend to satisfy Game Of Thrones fans, while setting out their own stall with an original story. The new show is set two centuries before the events of the original series, that ended its hit eight-season run in May 2019. House Of The Dragon is due for release on August 21 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now.

