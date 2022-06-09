House of Representatives votes to set 21 as minimum age for semi-automatic guns

The US House of Representatives passed a wide-ranging gun control bill on Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The legislation passed by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204.

