Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
Darragh KellySunday World Video Team
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
Popular Videos
Horsing Around | Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
Shocking video shows playground on fire in Dublin
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
moving tribute | Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry
victim's words | Kerry stab victim Tommy Dooley says his family has nothing to do with 'feud' in video
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
dutch delight | Max Verstappen is world champion again – here are five of his best moments
HASH & CARRY | Dealers and users turn Dublin venue into ‘Ireland’s first cannabis market’
RIP | Funeral arrangements announced for first of 10 Creeslough blast victims
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
'Roaring and shouting' | Two men hospitalised after violent assault during burglary in Co Wicklow
'not fit' | Man water-boarded by Jonathan Dowdall says ‘I’ll testify at Monk murder trial’
Shocking video shows playground on fire in Dublin
'Traumatic' | Creeslough victim Shauna Flanagan Garwe’s uncle says ‘everyone loved her’
Assault accusation | Dublin woman denies tearing hair from passenger’s head on board bus
record set | Cristiano Ronaldo sets another landmark as Man United win at Everton
More Videos
Creeslough community hold mass in honour of explosion victims
moving tribute | Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry
Arsenal v Liverpool: Mikel Arteta press conference
Crystal Palace press conference before Sunday's game against Leeds
Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s ‘incredible instinct’ in front of goal
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
under-fire | Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas under fire over ‘I’m gay’ tweet
kop crisis | Jurgen Klopp’s grim assessment after Liverpool are beaten by Arsenal
'Pure tragedy' | Donegal blast victim Jessica Gallagher was due to start new job in Belfast today
shocking incident | Mother and baby son who died in apparent Clonee murder-suicide may have been dead for days
'morbidly wrong?' | Viral video of sinking Titanic bouncy castle gains mixed reactions
Glee-ful | Colin Farrell crashes Brendan Gleeson’s Saturday Night Live monologue in hilarious skit
In memory | Hundreds gather for vigil for victims of Creeslough explosion
Horror Crash | Donegal man in ‘induced coma’ after being struck by ambulance in Sydney
save our game | My three simple rule changes to make Gaelic football great again
Fatal shooting | Sean Fox murder: PSNI renew appeal and revisit crime scene as funeral details released
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed