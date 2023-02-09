Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000

WARNING- Some viewers may find images distressing Stretched rescue teams have toiled through the night in Turkey and Syria, hunting for signs of life in the aftermath of the world’s deadliest quake in more than a decade. Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the especially hard-hit Hatay province, where more than 3,300 people died and entire neighbourhoods were destroyed.

