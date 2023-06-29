Holocaust survivor Henny Franks awarded medals on 100th birthday

A Holocaust survivor has received war medals she never knew she was entitled to on her 100th birthday. Henny Franks fled Nazi persecution in Cologne, western Germany, on the kindertransport as a teenager. After arriving in the UK, she was keen help in the war and volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) – the women’s branch of the British Army – as a truck driver at a munitions factory. But for 78 years, since the end of the Second World War in Europe, she never received the medals she was entitled to.

