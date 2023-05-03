Hollywood stars Ryan and Rob join jubilant fans as Wrexham enjoy promotion party

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined the party as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate Wrexham’s return to the Football League with a trophy parade on Tuesday evening. Phil Parkinson’s side, who needed a league record haul of 111 points to beat Notts County in a gripping National League title race, showed off their trophy, along with the women’s team, who have earned promotion to the Genero Adran Premier. Three open-top buses slowly navigated their way around the city on a loop that started and finished outside the Racecourse Ground, cutting through a fog of red smoke from the ubiquitous flares.