Historical Limerick building in flames in distressing footage

Gardai are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic building in Limerick city. The blaze broke out around 1am this morning destroyed Sailor’s Home, O’Curry Street. A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and fire services attended the scene of a fire at a property on O’Curry Street in Limerick at approximately 1am this morning, Saturday, July 1, 2023. “An examination of the scene was due to take place this morning. “No injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.” A statement released by the Shannon Foynes Port Company, which owns the property said the building was “extensively damaged” in the fire. “Shannon Foynes Port deeply regrets the fire damage caused to the Sailors' Home on O’Curry Street, Limerick. This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years,” read the statement. “Our priority now is to make the building safe. Once that is achieved, we will assess the extent of the damage.”