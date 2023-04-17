Hillary Clinton says Good Friday Agreement is a testament to the 'triumph of diplomacy'
Addressing the Agreement 25 conference at Queen’s University in Belfast. the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds out hope that the next 25 years will bring about even more peace, prosperity and safety in Northern Ireland.d.
