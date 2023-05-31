High speed car chase in Tallaght

Three suspected members of a notorious burglary gang are in garda custody this afternoon after they were arrested following a terrifying pursuit with gardai in south Dublin. Gardai became aware of an attempted break-in at a home in Balinteer, south Dublin at lunchtime today. Officers noticed that the car involved in the break-in was a vehicle that is wanted in connection with multiple recent burglaries in south Dublin and Co Meath. It is a high powered Audi that tha has been observed with numerous false number plates including them brazenly a registration plate number belonging to an official garda vehicle. The car then sped from the Balinteer area and travelled onto the M50 where it was pursued by a number of garda vehicles for around 10 minutes. There was multiple counts of dangerous driving on the motorway which continued after the culprits left the motorway at the Tallaght exit. The chase continued into the Glenview area of Tallaght and it is understood that a motorcyclist was hit and received serious but non life threatening injuries when he was struck by the criminals’ car who fled and continued driving away from gardai. A short time later the criminals abandoned their car but were arrested just seconds later after a short foot pursuit. The garda air support and dog unit assisted in the dramatic arrest operation which is being described by senior sources as “highly significant.” The three suspects are being questioned at south Dublin garda stations this afternoon.