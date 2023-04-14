Hidden cameras at Chester Zoo capture the moment a rare baby giant anteater arrives into the world

Hidden cameras at Chester Zoo capture the moment a rare baby giant anteater arrives into the world

Video Team

Hidden cameras at Chester Zoo have captured the moment a rare baby giant anteater arrived into the world. The yet-to-be-named youngster is only the third to be born at the conservation charity in its 92-year history. Adorable image show the pup clinging to its mum’s back, like a miniature backpack, where its matching stripe on its fur helps to keep it camouflaged.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News