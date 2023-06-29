Henry Cavill attends The Witcher series three premiere after announcing exit

Henry Cavill has appeared at the series three premiere of The Witcher after previously announcing he will be bowing out of the hit fantasy Netflix series. The British actor posed for pictures but did not give press interviews at the event on Wednesday, which took place at the Now Building in London. Cavill announced last October that he will be stepping down from the role of travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. He is due to be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who will appear in the show’s fourth season. At the premiere on Wednesday, Cavill appeared alongside his co-stars, including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, as well as his partner Natalie Viscuso. He wore a black double-breasted suit with a black shirt. Interviews with MyAnna Buring, Joey Batey, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Therica Wilson-Read.