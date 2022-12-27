Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured

Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 dead and dozens injured

Sunday World Video Team

Heavy snow across Japan has killed 17, injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said on Monday.

