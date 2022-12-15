Heaton-Harris convenes meeting with Stormont leaders amid powersharing impasse
Sunday World Video Team
Stormont leaders are meeting the Northern Ireland Secretary as the Government continues to press the region’s politicians to restore powersharing. Chris Heaton-Harris convened the meeting at the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast on Thursday morning. Devolution has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the ministerial executive in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol. The region’s largest unionist party has since blocked the formation of a new administration following May’s Assembly election and prevented the Assembly meeting to conduct legislative business.
