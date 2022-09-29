Heaton-Harris and Coveney positive over restoration of powersharing talks at Stormont

Sunday World Video Team

After meeting Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he believes the “mood music” is positive around restoring the powersharing institutions at Stormont before he has to call an election next month.

