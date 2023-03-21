Heart-warming video of Charlie Bird having a bit of fun with his dog, Tiger.

Heart-warming video of Charlie Bird having a bit of fun with his dog, Tiger.

Sathishaa MohanVideo Team

Heart-warming video of Charlie Bird having a bit of fun with his dog, Tiger.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News