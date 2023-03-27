Head coach Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

Tottenham and Antonio Conte have parted ways after only 16 months. A decision was made after the 53-year-old’s extraordinary post-match rant following Spurs’ 3-3 draw at Southampton last Saturday. Conte, who had seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession, watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast to lose ground in the top-four race.