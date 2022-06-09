Harvey Weinstein faces two UK indecent assault charges

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. The Crown Prosecution Service said that it had authorised the Met Police to charge the 70-year-old following a review of evidence gathered by the force.

