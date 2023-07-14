Harvey Price sets new Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train

Harvey Price, the son of TV personality Katie Price, has set a world record for the longest drawing of a train. The 21-year-old, who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability, drew the 21.3 metre-long picture of his favourite train – a Thameslink engine and carriages. To set a Guinness World Record, Mr Price had to draw a picture longer than 20 metres. He began the challenge last month during Mencap’s Learning Disability Week. Mr Price, who lives at the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, spent four weeks making the artwork as he is keen artist and train enthusiast – with his favourite train being the Gatwick Express. Adjudicators from Guinness World Records travelled to the college and, with the help of staff, unrolled the drawing in a courtyard to measure it. After confirming Mr Price had set a new world record, they presented him with a certificate in front of his mother, teachers and friends. He is one of several ‘Mencap myth busters’ who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and campaign for change.