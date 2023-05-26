Harry Kane receives the Freedom of the City of London award at a ceremony in London

Harry Kane receives the Freedom of the City of London award at a ceremony in London

Harry Kane received the Freedom of the City of London award at a ceremony in Guildhall, London, on Thursday in recognition of his sporting achievements.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News