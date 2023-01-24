Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham
Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorer
