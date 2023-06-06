Harry had ‘huge amount of paranoia’ after press intrusion, court told

The Duke of Sussex lost friendships “entirely unnecessarily” due to the “paranoia” caused by alleged unlawful information gathering, the High Court has been told as part of his case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher. On Tuesday, Harry appeared in a witness box in the Rolls Building to face cross-examination by a barrister for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as part of his claim over alleged unlawful activities, including phone-hacking. The 38-year-old told the court that MGN’s alleged intrusion into his life contributed to “a huge amount of paranoia” in his relationships.