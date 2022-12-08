Harry Dunn's mum speaks ahead of sentencing

Sunday World Video Team

Interview with Harry Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, ahead of the sentencing of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who admitted causing his death by careless driving when the 19-year-old was knocked off his motorbike in 2019.

