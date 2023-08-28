Harry Dunn’s mother ‘a lot more at peace’ on fourth anniversary of his death

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said she feels “a lot more at peace” on the fourth anniversary of his death after fulfilling her promise to him to get justice after his death in a road crash. Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency her anger with both the UK and US governments’ handling of the case “still bubbles”, but spoke of her pride as she said “they picked on the wrong family”. Harry was 19 when a Volvo, driven on the wrong side of the road by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, smashed into him outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Diplomatic immunity was asserted on behalf of Sacoolas by her employer, the US State Department, and she was able to leave the country. After a “relentless and tiring” campaign by Harry’s family, the 45-year-old appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via videolink where she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.