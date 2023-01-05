Harry claims William physically attacked him in leaked extract of book
Sunday World Video Team
Harry has reportedly claimed he was physically attacked by his brother over the younger prince’s marriage to Meghan Markle. In a leaked extract of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, to The Guardian newspaper, Prince Harry alleged the confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor. Harry further claimed William had called the American actress “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” – comments which the younger brother said parroted “the press narrative” about his wife.
