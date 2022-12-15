Harry and Meghan’s documentary finale airs on Netflix

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: Netflix The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial documentary has aired on Netflix, with the royal family braced to see how claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan unfold. Trailers have shown it features allegations the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals as part of a “war against Meghan”. Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people’s agenda.

